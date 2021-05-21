Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. completed a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, outscoring them 19-6 in the series, and they've won eight of its last 10 games. San Francisco is riding a five-game winning streak, which includes a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, outscoring them 33-9, and are also 8-2 in the past 10 games.