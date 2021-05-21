newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. completed a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, outscoring them 19-6 in the series, and they've won eight of its last 10 games. San Francisco is riding a five-game winning streak, which includes a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week, outscoring them 33-9, and are also 8-2 in the past 10 games.

www.giants365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Cincinnati Reds#Betmgm Sportsbook#Giants Odds#Predictions#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBMirror

Giants gain split of series

PITTSBURGH — Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1, on Sunday. Wood (5-0) gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one...
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt batting cleanup for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt will play first base and bat fourth, while Wilmer Flores takes the afternoon off. Belt has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points.
MLBESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES --  Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all. “It was a crazy game,”...
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey catching for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Buster Posey as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Posey will handle catching duties and bat third while Curt Casali hits the bench. Posey has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 11.3 fantasy points.
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt (side) scratched; Darin Ruf starting for Giants

The San Francisco Giants scratched Brandon Belt from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt has been dealing with tightness in his side, and will miss today's game against the Pirates. Darin Ruf will re-enter the lineup. Ruf has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants in place of scratched Brandon Belt (side)

The San Francisco Giants will start Darin Ruf at first base for late-scratch Brandon Belt in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt was originally slated to replace Ruf in today's lineup, but the team scratched Belt shortly before game time. Ruf will now remain in the lineup and play first base.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Wilmer Flores as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores will sit Sunday's contest out while Brandon Belt takes over at first base and bats cleanup. Flores has made 114 plate appearances so far this season and has 2 home...
MLBnumberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Casali will sit today's game out while Buster Posey takes over behind home plate and bats third. Casali is having a rough season in the batter's box, and is currently batting...
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast revisits Giants series, walk-off wins

Bucs Dugout contributor Nathan Hursh breaks down the Pittsburgh Pirates’ series vs. the San Francisco Giants, in which the team won both of their games in their final at-bat leading to a series split over the top team in the NL West. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob Stallings injured, Pirates strand nine runners in loss to Giants

May 16—If the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to beat the San Francisco Giants, it would require the third walk-off win in as many games. Not only that, but the Pirates were without the player who hit the heroic home run Saturday night as catcher Jacob Stallings was removed from the game in the seventh inning with a left quad contusion.