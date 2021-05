As the UConn men’s golf enjoyed the thrill of victory, for the women’s rowing team, the agony of defeat may be drawing closer. Six years ago, the University of Connecticut posted a promotional video featuring the women’s rowing team, with the tag line “on the rise.” Six years later, to the day, 12 members of the UConn’s women’s rowing team filed a federal Title IX lawsuit in U.S. District Courant, calling on the university to reinstate their team, which UConn decided to eliminate after this season due to budget constraints. A second video, that same year, pointed out that “UConn rowing is about passion and dedication.” UConn rowing alumni filed a Title IX complaint with the Office of Civil Rights earlier this year, after the University decided it could no longer afford to continue the sport.