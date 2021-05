The M’s lost late last night, thanks to a Rafael Montero implosion, but M’s fans are pretty happy today. A day after learning that Jarred Kelenic would arrive in Seattle on Thursday, today brought the somewhat surprising news of who’d be the M’s starting pitcher that day: Logan Gilbert. Ryan Divish had an article at the Times speculating about a promotion for Gilbert, as the M’s didn’t have a starter named for *Friday’s* game, and neither did the Rainiers. Friday would’ve been Gilbert’s turn in Tacoma’s rotation, but it sounds like the M’s will move him up a day and have him start on Thursday.