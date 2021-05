MOBILE – A wet and sloppy day got off to a good start for the White Plains’ golf team and wound up being even better when it was over. Kenny Okins shot 2-under-par, Wesley Jenkins scored a hole-in-one and the Wildcats posted 300 as a team – one shot better than they would’ve had under normal circumstances – as they opened a 20-shot lead on Haleyville in Class 4A in the opening round of the AHSAA Golf Championships at the RTJ Trail Magnolia Grove facility.