Presidential Election

President Biden: 'Simply wrong' to seize reporters' phone records

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that he would not let his Department of Justice seize phone records or emails from reporters following reporting that the Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations.

www.the-messenger.com
