Protesters gathered near Tigard High School and marched to a nearby house where they believe Portland Police Bureau officer Zach DeLong lives. Squad cars nearly outnumbered demonstrators during a rally outside what activists say is the Tigard home of a Portland cop who fatally shot a homeless man last month. Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong remains on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park on April 16. A month later, on Sunday, May 16, a crowd of less than a dozen chanted "a murderer lives here" to passing traffic on Southwest Durham...