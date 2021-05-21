Jury selection to begin in June for Griswold triple murder

Sergio Correa, who has been incarcerated for three years awaiting trial in a triple murder and arson, will finally face a jury soon.

Jury selection is set to be scheduled soon, as jury trials resume statewide.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary B. Strackbein said this week that the court was working to create a schedule for upcoming trials and jury selections, beginning with those that have been pushed off more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Correa’s case is expected to be at the top of the list. “That’s going to be the first trial that we do,” Strackbein said Thursday.

Correa, who is charged in the brutal murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017, was set to face a jury in March 2020, just days before trials were suspended in Connecticut.

Judge Strackbein said that, as soon as possible, the court will set up a date to start choosing a jury for his case. She said she expects the selection will take a long time, with each attorney having a significant number of peremptory challenges — available objections to proposed jurors.

Correa’s lawyers agreed.

“It’s going to be long because of the nature of the case to begin with,” attorney Corrie-Ann L. Mainville said. “But because of whatever the new procedure is going to look like with an attempt to accommodate some health concerns (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), it’s probably going to take much longer.”

Joseph Lopez, co-counsel on Correa’s defense team, said selecting a jury will likely take several weeks.

“It’s going to be a lengthy process, rightfully, because of the severity of the charges,” Lopez said. Correa faces charges of murder, arson and home invasion.

“We look forward to talking to people as they come in and remain positive that we can seat a jury,” he said.

Strackbein said summer isn’t the ideal season in which to select a jury, since people are often traveling or relocating if they are students or summer workers. The court also is expecting that COVID-19 concerns will play a role in the jury selection process, depending on people’s varying comfort levels. But their plan is to get started and figure things out as they go.

“We’re going to start with Correa’s case and see how it all goes,” Strackbein said. “That’s all we can do is try.”

She said there are 19 murder cases on the horizon in New London. “We’re just going to take it one at a time,” she said.

The judge said Correa’s case is being prioritized in part because of the many speedy trial motions his lawyers filed that the court has not been able to grant because of the pandemic.

Correa has been in custody since 2018 in lieu of a $3.5 million bond. He and his defense team have repeatedly requested a speedy trial, change of location and reduction in bond. They recently filed new documents with the state Supreme Court alleging that the pandemic court closures have infringed upon Correa’s constitutional rights to a speedy trial by jury.

All of those motions have been denied.

Carroll announced on Tuesday that jury trials could resume in two weeks. The Judicial Branch will resume summoning jurors to courthouses throughout the state on June 1.

Strackbein said New London Superior Court expects jury selections to begin in June.

Lopez said that he, Mainville and Correa are happy that trials are resuming after such long suspensions.

“Our client has been asking for his day in court, so we’re relieved both as his attorneys and as attorneys in general,” Lopez said.