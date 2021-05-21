newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Technology could be used to respond to Lee County algae blooms

By Amelia Fabiano
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxX2F_0a7XRMBD00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County confirmed a contract with a vendor that could respond to algae blooms if they get bad this year is expected to go before the board of commissioners next month.

In 2018, the county partnered with AECOM for a pilot program. Crews launched machines into about a dozen canals hit hard by algae in North Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection granted the county more than $2 million in emergency funds to pay for it.

The county did not specify if AECOM is the vendor it will contract this year, or what type of service the vendor would provide.

Some people that saw slimy blue-green algae in their canals almost three years ago have said they think the technology would be worth a try again.

“If it got as bad as it did in 2018, that type of algae retrieval would be the first thing I would want to do,” said North Fort Myers resident James Lane. “It looked like you could walk across the canal because the algae was so built up.”

A Lee County official confirmed where the vendor’s teams would deploy to this year will depend on the conditions in each canal.

Crews would also have to be able to access the sites and provide measurable results.

AECOM has not yet responded to NBC2’s requests about the topic.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
North Fort Myers, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Green Algae#County Commissioners#Fla#Aecom#Slimy Blue Green Algae#Algae Retrieval#Crews#Emergency Funds#Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Golden Gate Estates brush fire expands to 1,000 acres

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – The brush fire in Golden Gate Estates reached 1,000 acres as voluntary evacuations expand in the area. The brush fire ignited on 14th Avenue near DeSoto Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is leading voluntary evacuation efforts in the area. The voluntary evacuations...
Islamorada, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys. The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline. Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, told the Miami Herald. On Monday night, anglers...
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy shoots ‘aggressive’ dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County deputy shot and killed a dog on Palm Beach Boulevard and SR 31 Friday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had a dog with him, was overdosing on the side of the road. When medics and deputies arrived on scene the dog was being aggressive towards them.
WildlifePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Blue-green algal blooms found sitting in Caloosahatchee

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Blue-green Algal blooms are sitting in the Caloosahatchee. NBC-2 Reporter Michael Raimondi boarded a boat Thursday to check out Oxbow in the Alva area. Captains for Clean Water Co Founder, Daniel Andrews, took him out to show what some of the smaller canals look like. They found...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.