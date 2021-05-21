newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wetumpka, AL

Dr. Willoughby (Billy) Echols Lacy III, DMD

Wetumpka Herald
 3 days ago

Dr. Willoughby (Billy) Echols Lacy III, DMD “Pops” (age 88) resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021, at his home. The funeral is tentatively scheduled for July 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Dr. Lacy is preceded in death by his wife Barbara...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Roanoke, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Wetumpka, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmd#Dmd#Trinity Episcopal Church#The First Baptist Church#Wetumpka High School#The University Of Alabama#Chemistry#Kappa Alpha Fraternity#Birmingham Dental School#Dental#Tribute Store#Mitchell Solomon#Dr Lacy#Dr Willoughby#Nephew#Resident#Gulf Breeze#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Small town Alabama: Wetumpka

When it comes to Alabama small towns that you need to visit at least once, the picturesque city of Wetumpka should be at the top of your list. With its scenic location on the Coosa River, Wetumpka offers a diverse lineup of ways visitors can enjoy their stay. Whether you want to spend a day surrounded by nature, leisurely shopping or exploring history, Wetumpka has you covered.
Bullock County, ALunionspringsherald.com

Larry Stewart is a hand-picked artist

Larry Stewart, a member of the Bullock County Art Guild, shared his participation in the "Art Walks" in Wetumpka at the Art Guild's meeting on May 6, 2021. Kathy Capps said several folks from Bullock County have attended to purchase art and told how to look up this group of artists on computer.
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Tails and Tales program begins June 8 at Wetumpka library

For the first time ever, the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery and the Wetumpka Public Library are partnering to offer the Tails and Tales free summer reading program to local children. The program, administered through the Alabama Department of Archives and History, kicks off on June 8 and ends July 20....
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Elmore Community Hospital hosts awards day

Elmore Community Hospital recognized several hospital employees and members of the community during its Awards Day ceremony on Monday, May 10. The hospital awarded the Good Samaritan Award to those in the community who exemplify extraordinary concern and support for others and step up in times of need. The hospital also gave service pins for five-year, 10-year and 20-year employees, as well as COVID Medical Hero Pins for those who directly worked with COVID patients and the COVID Service Award to a leader in the hospital who set the pace during unprecedented times.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Things to see and do in Wetumpka, the Alabama city featured on ‘Home Town Takeover’

Wetumpka, Alabama, might not be high on your list of vacation sites, but the picturesque city in Elmore County is worth a visit. Nestled along the Coosa River, Wetumpka has a welcoming spirit and charm aplenty -- especially now, as it’s being featured on the HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.” Ben and Erin Napier of “Home Town” are helping to put the often-overlooked city back on the map, supervising 12 renovation projects that include restaurants, shops, houses, public spaces, a farmers market and a downtown street.
Alabama Statesouthernthing.com

'Home Town Takeover': Facts about Wetumpka, Alabama

Erin and Ben Napier took Wetumpka, Alabama, by storm when they announced it would be the focus of "Home Town Takeover." The new HGTV series follows the Napiers as they try to revitalize the small Alabama town just as they helped revitalize their home town of Laurel, Mississippi. The series spans six episodes, and the Napiers -- and some of their famous friends, like Sheryl Crow, Ty Pennington and Eddie Jackson -- undertake 12 renovations throughout the town, including homes, businesses and more.
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Causey and Peevy win Joe Sewell Memorial Award

Wetumpka’s Morgan Causey and Edgewood Academy’s Carson Peevy won the Joe Sewell Memorial Award Tuesday. Established in 2005, the award recognizes one male senior athlete and one female senior athlete from the Elmore County area who have consistently represented the ideas of Christian leadership. The overall winners become recipients of...
Wetumpka, ALalabamanews.net

People in Wetumpka Eager to See Their City on New HGTV Series

People in Wetumpka have waited nearly a year to see their city in the national TV spotlight. Sunday, it will be featured on a new six-part HGTV series called “Home Town Takeover.”. Ben and Erin Napier, known for their HGTV show “Home Town”, in which they restore properties in Laurel,...
Wetumpka, ALalabamanews.net

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis Excited to See City on HGTV

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis joined us live on Alabama News Network at 6:00 Friday to talk about his excitement to see the city spotlighted on national TV. Wetumpka will be featured on a new six-part HGTV series called “Home Town Takeover.” Ben and Erin Napier, known for their show “Home Town”, will be the hosts.
Wetumpka, ALWetumpka Herald

Area students meet Miss Rodeo USA and U.S. Ski Team member

The FFA Rodeo will be in Wetumpka this Friday and Saturday at the Wetumpka Sports Complex, but before this weekend's main event, Dani Loeb, the first Alabamian to make the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, and Kylee Campbell, the reigning Miss Rodeo USA visited area schools where they introduced themselves to students and answered questions.