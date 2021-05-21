Another Year Older

The makeover montage of rom-com movies where the lead feels wronged by the man she thought was the love of her life and decides to change her life, has happened in real life. The revenge body, dress, and success she gets after her ex foolishly underestimates her is a thrill like no other. Jen Atkin is that lead character, who took the frustration of being dumped by her then-fiancé for being "too fat" and turned herself into a success story. She lost a whole lot of weight, switched to a healthy lifestyle, and with her confidence back, managed to win the title of Miss Great Britain as well.