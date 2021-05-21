newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Another Year Older

Malibu Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMalibuite Lyon Herron recently celebrated another trip around the sun with a gathering at Red Ladder Gallery last weekend. Herron, who turned 29 this month, spoke to his friends, family and neighbors gathered about his life and experience battling cancer.

www.malibutimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Red Ladder Gallery#Lyon#The Sun
Related
Family Relationshipsnewsitem.com

Family treats every day like Mother's Day after almost losing mother

Mother’s Day was a casual event for Michele Shovlin and her daughters Ashley Heaton, Kenzie Sharpless and Harper Lewis. It was nice, normal and average; a few things that the Huntingdon family has been missing since October when a catastrophic accident at Shovlin’s home disrupted their lives and gave the women a new sense of gratitude.
Healthheart.org

47-year-old mom came home from a work trip and had two strokes

After back-to-back work trips, Stephanie Gerding came home on a Saturday completely exhausted. She had a headache and neck pain, but she thought a good night's sleep was all she needed to bounce back. In the middle of the night, she woke to use the bathroom. "As soon as I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Woman dumped by fiancé for being "too fat" wins Miss Great Britain title two years later

The makeover montage of rom-com movies where the lead feels wronged by the man she thought was the love of her life and decides to change her life, has happened in real life. The revenge body, dress, and success she gets after her ex foolishly underestimates her is a thrill like no other. Jen Atkin is that lead character, who took the frustration of being dumped by her then-fiancé for being "too fat" and turned herself into a success story. She lost a whole lot of weight, switched to a healthy lifestyle, and with her confidence back, managed to win the title of Miss Great Britain as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

19-year-old reveals she accidentally moved into a RETIREMENT community after signing an out-of-state lease without viewing the property - as she admits it took her a WEEK to realize

A teenager has revealed that she accidentally moved into a retirement community, but it turns out that she enjoys living among senior citizens. Madison Kohout, 19, from Norman, Oklahoma, recounted her comical mistake on TikTok, explaining that she relocated to a small town in Arkansas last month and signed a lease without viewing the property.
Family RelationshipsBBC

Covid: 'I held my husband as they turned the machines off'

"I'm honoured I got to say goodbye to him, as there's lots of families that didn't get that opportunity and he wasn't on his own." Father-of-three Eric Ohene-Adjei died in his wife's arms on 17 April after being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'My hand feels funny': How an eight-year-old boy's seemingly innocent comment to his mother during a family lunch led to a devastating diagnosis that turned their world upside down

An eight-year-old boy complained to his paints that his hands were feeling 'funny' during a family lunch - it was the moment his life was turned upside down. Ollie Hawes, from the NSW Mid North Coast, was playing with his cousins on a family holiday in April when his mother Helen noticed something seemed amiss.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Parents are left heartbroken as their eldest son Jacob, 11, mysteriously dies in his sleep – as his siblings' sad reaction to the tragedy is revealed

A loving, tight-knit family has been left reeling after their eldest son went to bed one evening and never woke up. Andy and Rachel Tate thought their blonde-haired boy Jacob, 11, was just sleeping in after a long week of school, but when they eventually checked on him they knew something was drastically wrong.