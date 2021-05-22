newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Joe Biden Boasts He Achieved Israeli Ceasefire Quicker than Barack Obama

By Charlie Spiering
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden celebrated the announcement of a ceasefire between the Israelis and Hamas on Friday, noting he achieved peace quicker than former President Barack Obama did in 2014. Biden attributed his success to a difference in negotiating tactics. “One of the reasons why we were able to get the...

www.breitbart.com
