Beginning on May 17th Ford Development will begin removing the old pavement on Amsterdam between Morris and Redwood. After a meeting yesterday the decision was made to begin pavement removal at the intersection of Morris and Amsterdam working toward Redwood. If the weather cooperates and all goes well the pavement removal should take a little over a week. As the pavement is being removed a stone base will be placed, so residents will be able to get to and from their homes, although there may be some minor delays. Once that is removed the curbs will be installed on the north side of the road beginning at Fort Henry moving toward Morris where they will turn around and head toward Redwood. The curb work should take a few days. Grade work will be finished after that and the asphalt base will be placed. Driveway aprons will begin to be installed on the north side of the road the day after the curb goes in. The concrete contractors working on the driveways will be following behind the curb contractors. Sidewalk installation and restoration will need to be complete before the final surface layer is installed. The asphalt contractor will install the surface layer from one end of the project to the other. This schedule is dependent on the weather cooperating; however, we are still anticipating completion of this project this summer. If you do not live between Morris and Fort Henry please avoid the area while construction is taking place. Additional traffic will only slow the process. Thank you for your patience as we work toward completion of the Amsterdam Road Project.