Phoenix police release graphic video of armed robbery suspect shot by officers

By Eric Zott
AZFamily
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department released a graphic video showing an officer shoot an armed robbery suspect earlier this month. The incident began overnight on Friday, May 7, just before midnight when, an erratic driving vehicle caught the attention of a police sergeant near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. As the sergeant approached the car, they heard what was believed to be a gunshot. " I believe I was just shot at," the sergeant said to dispatch over the radio. "35th Avenue and Lupine. I got a Honda car going northbound."

