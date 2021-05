The Armenian community under the rule of the once-great, yet sickened Ottoman Empire suffered greatly during The Great War, otherwise known as World War I. Many activists around the world seemingly won the so-called ‘Armenian Genocide’ debate when President Biden announced on April 24– the 106th anniversary of the Armenian massacres – that, "Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring."