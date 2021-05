In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?