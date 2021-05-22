newsbreak-logo
Bottomless Booze Comedy

skiddle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article6:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Top comedians from TV and live circuit with an hour and a half of Bottomless Booze. This event occurred in May 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. ◾️ 90 MIN OF A BOTTOMLESS BAR | FOLLOWED BY THE...

www.skiddle.com
Restaurantsfuncheap.com

Titans of Comedy at Atlas Cafe

Reserve your table for 2 or more for lunch, drinks and a comedy show on Atlas’s outdoor covid compliant park let Saturday 5/15, 2p. Social isolation getting to you? Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their new, outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.
Restaurantsfuncheap.com

Lunar Alley Comedy Night

Pizza, drinks and laughs in the glorious Lunar Alley! Lunar Lot is a social distanced outdoor dining spot off of Market street, sandwiched in-between the Mission and Lower Haight. Filled with picnic tables, you can sit up to 8 people per table. Price of admission includes a large pizza. Disclaimer:...
TV & Videosbeverlypress.com

Outdoor comedy

Don’t miss an in-person outdoor evening of side-splitting laughter at Bill Devlin’s “Comedy & Cocktails” on Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Irish Import Shop in Hollywood. Hosted by Frazier Smith, the evening features special guest Jamie Kennedy and other comedians. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart in groups. Drink specials will be available. Tickets are $15. billdevlin.com.
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. This event occurred in May 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Zeitgeist Live Comedy

San Francisco! Live comedy is officially back. Join us for a night of the Bay Area’s best stand up comedians at San Francisco’s legendary Zeitgeist Beer Garden. Tickets are sold by the table so grab your friends and come on out! Tables start at $30 for two people and you can purchase for groups up to a max of six (6). There are no individual, single, solo, one-person tickets so please note the table size your purchasing and the number of guests included.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Poolside Comedy at Chambers eat + drink

Bring a date, bring the pod, bring your mom, bring a mask and bring an appetite to enjoy Poolside Comedy at Chambers eat + drink . This hit comedy series has been selling out and bringing headlining comedians from across the country who’ve appeared on Netflix, Late Night, HBO, and more, to the intimate setting of the Phoenix Hotel courtyard on a regular basis.
Restaurantsvacationstravel.com

13 best bottomless brunch spots in Melbourne

Bottomless brunch means serious business in Melbourne. Cafes and restaurants on every corner are offering a boozy brunch. Each are putting on their own unique spin to stand out from the crowd. We’re talking brunch with gospel singers, theatre shows and arcade games. We’ve sifted through the mix to find...
San Jose, CAfuncheap.com

“Pride & Joy” Tacos + Comedy + Pride

CYNTHIAINPUBLIC (IG: @cynthiainpublic), host. At Bangou Productions, we believe firmly in supporting small locally owned businesses. As such, this ticket option includes food & beverages by Leslie’s Catering, a female small locally owed LatinX business in San Jose. Seating will be on the grass area of the beautiful Mexican Heritage...
Bakersfield, CAvisitbakersfield.com

Temblor Comedy Night

Good food, good drinks and plenty of laughs are waiting for you every Wednesday at Temblor Brewing Company. Your host, Chris Flail, is your guide through the backroom of the brewery where the best talent Bakersfield has to offer are waiting to split your sides. Free admission. Must be 18+
MoviesTime Out Global

‘Magic Mike Live’ is back, and this time there’s bottomless prosecco

If you’re still struggling to believe that the West End is really open again and need that extra push to get you to town, and would also like to see some stacked dudes taking all their clothes off, then here’s a little inducement from Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’, which reopens at the Hippodrome this week in a socially-distanced reworking (ie definitely no touching now).
TV & Videosskiddle.com

AIDIF COMEDY

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night (& podcast) brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods. All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night & podcast brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods.
DrinksCosmopolitan

10 best English sparkling wines for 2021

With lockdown restrictions finally easing, there’s a helluva lot to celebrate. All of those missed birthdays, weddings and new bambinos deserve a great glass of fizz, and we think we’ve found the best English sparkling wine for every occasion. Best English sparkling wine: Morrisons The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage.
TV & Videosnorthernexpress.com

Laughs and Drafts Comedy Show

Comedians Jeff Shaw (Comedy Central, Showtime, A&E) & Brad Tassell (CMT, ESPN, MTV) deliver a night of comedy. Doors, 6:30pm; show, 7:30pm. Limited tickets available. Advance tickets: $20; door: $25.
Musicphillyfunguide.com

It's Always Sunday Funday in Top Tomato

It's Always Sunday Funday in Top Tomato! The gang gets lit on Bottomless Mimosas!. Philly! Let's Sunday Funday with the gang! FREE Entry. Drink Specials, Food, Music and of course you get to enjoy MIMOSAS! Come grab a table inside or outside seating is available too! Tables are first come first serve. Cocktails/Drinks To-Go are an option as well.
Fayette, NYFinger Lakes Times

SLPWA plans fundraiser at Bottomless Brewing

FAYETTE — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is selling tickets for a fundraising event planned for 6-9 p.m. May 27 at Bottomless Brewing. The event will feature musical entertainment by Ken Campbell. The Oven from Club 86 and Mlliner’s Southern Smoke BBQ food trucks will be on site, also. Tickets...
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Oompah Show Comedy Night

8:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:30am) The ultimate night out with entertainment, party and dancing! An interactive German themed comedy show. This event occurred in May 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Enjoy the ultimate night out with entertainment, party and dancing! Reserve your...
Pine Bluffs, WYpinebluffspost.com

Comedy Nite at the Knotty

Laughter rolls in at the Knotty Pine in Pine Bluffs. May 8th Rio Hillman put on his comedy act. Hillman wanted to do comedy after going a comedy show with a friend. He when doing comedy for 15 years. First partime, then decided to take it to a full time...
Williamsburg, VAwydaily.com

Standup Comedy returns to Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — As COVID-19 restrictions around the Commonwealth are loosened, a local brewery has announced that it will host an outdoor standup comedy series this summer and fall. Alewerks Brewing Company, located at 189B Ewell Rd. in Williamsburg, has teamed up with the New York-based agency, Herron Entertainment, to showcase...
Brooklyn, NYeventbrite.com

Caribbean Vibes Bottomless Brunch & Day Party - BK Haitian Flag Day Edition

Caribbean themed bottomless brunch and day party in Brooklyn, New York. Spring is here! Let The Alumni Group transport you to the islands at our brunch and day party featuring classic brunch cuisine and Caribbean music! At Now & Then NYC we are giving you a carnival experience right in the heart of the city, NYC's dopest DJs will be bringing you Caribbean heat through the speakers as they play your favorite reggae hits, Caribbean classics, soca grooves, Afro Beats, hip hop, and R&B. You’ll hear it all, from Bob Marley to Beyonce. $25 (gets you 90 minutes of bottomless brunch cocktails. This party starts at 12:00pm and ends at 7:00pm, so come early or come late. Just don’t cheat yourself by not coming through. You don’t want to miss a thing! Vibes!
Worcester, MAMetroWest Daily News

The Next Draft: Draft beer no longer a dirty business

Next time you order draft beer, particularly an ale or lager, take a moment to inspect your glass before taking it back. Look for small spinning bubbles consistently rising from the bottom, rushing heavenward toward a creamy, roughly 1-inch foam head floating delicately above. These signs indicate you have received a beer poured perfectly from a draught beer system pressurized with the correct blend of gases. Few things in this life are as beautiful or tantalizing.