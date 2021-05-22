Bottomless Booze Comedy

Caribbean themed bottomless brunch and day party in Brooklyn, New York. Spring is here! Let The Alumni Group transport you to the islands at our brunch and day party featuring classic brunch cuisine and Caribbean music! At Now & Then NYC we are giving you a carnival experience right in the heart of the city, NYC's dopest DJs will be bringing you Caribbean heat through the speakers as they play your favorite reggae hits, Caribbean classics, soca grooves, Afro Beats, hip hop, and R&B. You’ll hear it all, from Bob Marley to Beyonce. $25 (gets you 90 minutes of bottomless brunch cocktails. This party starts at 12:00pm and ends at 7:00pm, so come early or come late. Just don’t cheat yourself by not coming through. You don’t want to miss a thing! Vibes!