Sarah Kemp takes LPGA Tour lead at firm and fast Kingsmill

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sarah Kemp shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at firm and fast Kingsmill Resort to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. “This golf course is made for me because I feel like I’m not long and I have...

