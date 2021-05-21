Kidney donors, recipients meet for the first time

Friends and family in the Pee Dee are stopping at nothing to help 21-year-old Taylor Novinger find a kidney match. They are putting up a billboard across the region in hopes of reaching someone who may be a match. He has blood type O negative. Even if a donor is not a match for Taylor but is able to donate to someone else, through a pair exchange, Taylor moves to the top of the list. Taylor was diagnosed with nephronophthisis and had his first transplant, a double nephrectomy, when he was in 7th grade. He is in immediate need of another transplant. After graduating from Emmanuel school in Hartsville, he now attends Columbia International University (CIU) where he is active with the baseball team there. One scroll through his Facebook and you’ll see he is faith-filled. His friends say he is just one of those people that feels like sunshine. Taylor Novinger has blood type O Negative. If a donor is not a match for Taylor but is able to donate to someone else, through a pair exchange, Taylor moves closer to the top of the list. For more information you can call 843-792-5097 or click here for the living donor patient form.