Kidney donors, recipients meet for the first time
Three families with loved ones in need of a kidney, but no "perfect match" to give, were brought together through the process ofpaired kidney exchange. Jennifer Beauregard donated in December to a complete stranger on behalf of her great-nephew, 5-year-old Charlie Benda. This provided Charlie with priority on the waiting list, and doctors at M Health Fairview found him an ideal match through the innovative eplet matching process — a new, more sophisticated technique that providers hope will improve long-term outcomes for kidney recipients. Following transplant in March, Charlie met his "perfect match" donor Fernando Cornejo on Friday. Like Jennifer, Fernando had donated to secure a kidney for his mother — after finding out he was not a match to give directly. Doctors found his mother, Teresa Campbell's, ideal donor — again through eplet matching — right down the road in Lakeville. She and her donor Erin Wevers met Friday, as well, as these three families from across the state forged a lifelong connection. They're bonded by the experience of sharing a kidney with a stranger, to save a loved one and find that family member the best possible match for transplant.www.startribune.com