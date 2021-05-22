50,000 Florida customers dropped by home insurance before hurricane season

Hurricane season in Florida will officially begin in a week but tens of thousands of homeowners are learning that their insurance company is canceling their policies.

It’s leaving many scrambling to pick up new home insurance policy but for many there aren’t many options. Thousands of Florida homeowners have seen their home insurance rates double this year.

Three big companies operating in the state announced that they are dropping 50,000 customers.

Gulfstream Property and Casualty, Universal Insurance Company of North America and Southern Fidelity Insurance combined have permission from the state to drop 50-thousand policies.

“We’ve got two areas of interest already before the start of the season. Hopefully that’s not a sign of things to come,” said NBC2’s Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae

Serena Warf of Cape Coral recently received notice that her insurance wasn’t being renewed this year. She had to find a new insurer after eight years with the same company.

“This is very discouraging. We’ve never filed a claim on our house,” Warf said.

Experts say the best advice is to shop for rates if you get dropped.