Albany, GA

Near to record heat next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
 1 day ago

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staying dry as temperatures rise through the weekend into next week. Summer-like heat peaks with near to record breaking highs in the mid-upper 90s low 100s. That’s about 5-10 degrees above the average high 89°. Expect a long hot and dry stretch the next 7 days.

Rain ends but clouds linger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rainy with a few severe storms earlier this afternoon. Mostly light rain through the evening into Thursday although a rumble of thunder is possible. As an old pesky front pushes south, clouds linger as drier and much cooler air filters in across SGA tomorrow. Cool enough...
Albany, Dougherty Co. Public Works prepare for hurricane season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders said they’re ready for hurricane season, which starts on June 1. Officials said Public Works has a set standard for storm preparedness. Procedures are run through once they know the potentially severe weather could be coming, like checking retention pond levels along with pumps and other equipment.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...DECATUR...GRADY...MILLER...DOUGHERTY MITCHELL...SOUTHEASTERN LEE...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1029 AM EDT/929 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arlington to 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 7 miles west of Chattahoochee. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, Camilla, Arlington, Baconton, Ochlocknee, Leary, Whigham, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, West Bainbridge, Turner City, Chattahoochee and Walker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
Georgia StateSFGate

Georgia courthouse needs extensive repairs after flooding

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A courthouse in southwest Georgia needs extensive repairs after a water leak caused flooding throughout the building. Officials determined a leaky water line connected to a third-floor coffee machine went undetected for two days before unleashing a soggy mess inside the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building, WALB-TV reported.