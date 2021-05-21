Attorney General Ellison’s office to lead prosecution in death of Daunte Wright

(Willmar MN-) Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright last month, has a court appearance Monday. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt has come to the defense of Potter. Potter shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright as he tried to escape police custody after they tried to arrest him on an arrest warrant. Video evidence shows Potter thought she was going to tase Wright but mistakenly grabbed her gun instead. She has been charged with manslaughter, although many called for her to be charged with murder. Felt says he has known Potter for 23 years, and says the way she was portrayed in the media and attacked by politicians and community activists was "abhorrent"...