Brooklyn Center, MN

Attorney General Ellison’s office to lead prosecution in death of Daunte Wright

insightnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has accepted a request to lead the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is currently charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021 Brooklyn Center death of Daunte Wright. The request comes from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman after the Washington County Attorney’s Office, who charged Potter, returned the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

