There was a ton on the line for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Saturday night. It was the last home game of the regular season and if Fairbanks can’t clinch home ice advantage, it could’ve been the last home game of the year period. It was a chance for revenge against Kenai River after the Dogs lost to them in shootouts the night before. It was a chance to even the split in the Alaska Cup before heading to Kenai this week. All that’s to say, the Ice Dogs could’ve used a big game.