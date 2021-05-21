newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colville, WA

CARPENTERS & LABORERS

Omak Chronicle
 2 days ago

The Colville Indian Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the following position: Foreman; Lead Carpenter; Carpenter; and Laborer. For a complete copy of the job description and application please visit: www.colvilleiha.org Indian Preference will apply; preference will also be given to honorably discharged veterans who are minimally qualified. Please submit applications to: Tauni Marchand, Administrative/HR Manager at P.O. Box 528, Nespelem WA, 99155 or email to tauni.marchand@colvilletribes.com .

www.omakchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colville, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpenters#Carpenters#Indian#P O Box 528#Foreman#Job Description#Administrative Hr Manager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.