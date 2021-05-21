newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn Center, MN

STATEMENT: From Mayor of Brooklyn Center

 2 days ago

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott today said he was pleased that Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution in the Daunte Wright case. "I am pleased with today's decision to have Attorney General Keith Ellison's office lead the prosecution in the Daunte Wright case. I called on Gov. Tim Walz and Hennepin County Attorney General Mike Freeman to make this decision almost immediately following Daunte's death. Ellison and his team successfully convicted Derek Chauvin to the fullest degree in the landmark George Floyd murder trial. I wanted to see this same level of prosecution in Daunte's case. His family, friends and our community deserve it," Elliott said.

