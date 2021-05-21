newsbreak-logo
Wilmington Issues Traffic and Travel Advisory for Street Repaving and Other Construction or Repair Projects

wilmingtonde.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28, 2021.

www.wilmingtonde.gov
