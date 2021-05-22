newsbreak-logo
Chesapeake, VA

Inmate’s body found at Chesapeake Correctional Center

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

A 48-year-old man died in police custody Friday morning at Chesapeake Correctional Center.

Deputies found Jeramiah Perkins hanging in a cell around 2:15 a.m. during a routine check, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Medics declared him dead shortly before 3 a.m. after attempts to revive him.

The release said no foul play is suspected.

Perkins was taken into custody May 5, the release said. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery with a victim under the age of 13, taking indecent liberties with a child as their custodian, sexual penetration with an object with a victim under the age of 13, and sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 15.

Chesapeake police are investigating and the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation, the release said.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

