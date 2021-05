With pride, Culpeper County Public Schools has named Shaun Summerscales as principal of CTEC, the Culpeper Technical Education Center that will open this August. “The hiring of our very first CTEC principal is a monumental step in the opening of our new school,” CTEC Director Randi Richards-Lutz said Tuesday in a statement. “Mr. Summerscales has the experience, knowledge and interpersonal skills to make CTEC a tremendous school full of opportunity for students, staff, our Culpeper community, the region and beyond. I am overjoyed to continue our journey to the opening of CTEC with Mr. Summerscales as our school’s leader.”