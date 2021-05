CONCORD — George Harrison Frink Sr., 67, formerly of Southport, passed away, Thursday, May 6, 2021. His love and memories will remain in the heart of his wife, Carolyn M. Frink of the home; daughter, Selena Renee Frink (Daniel) of Concord; son, George Harrison Frink Jr. (TiQuasha) of Charlotte; mother, Alclaytese Frink of Southport; sisters, Harriett Frink Davis of Greensboro, Audris Frink of Charlotte and Patrice Frink of Southport; brothers, Curtis Frink (Jwantana) and Thomas Frink, both of Southport; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.