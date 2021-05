Councils in Indian variant hotspots have called for clarity after the Government published new restrictions but did not consult with the authorities in the affected areas. People are being urged not to travel into or out of Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside. Those that live in the area are being told to keep 2 metres apart from those they don’t live with and to only meet outdoors where possible.