Cullman, AL

Cullman school receives national recognition for reading achievement during pandemic

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Primary School is celebrating a major achievement during one of its most challenging years ever. Watch the video above to learn about the important mission accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Covid 19 Pandemic#Recognition
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

County schools celebrate student military recruits

The Cullman County School System recognized its seniors who will be joining the military after graduation with its first-ever Military Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon. The students and their families gathered in the Cullman County School Board meeting room to be recognized and sign certificates indicating the branch of service they would be entering.