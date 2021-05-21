newsbreak-logo
Soso man charged with molestation

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Soso man wanted for molestation Friday afternoon. Camilo Avalos, 40, was arrested after tips from the public led JCSD deputies and investigators to a home in Soso. Avalos was charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes. According...

www.wdam.com
