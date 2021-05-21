Soso man charged with molestation

Three motorcycles wrecked in one weekend in Jones County during Motorcycle Safety Month. On Friday, two motorcycles crashed near the 400 block of Ovett-Moselle Road. According to JCSD, when deputies arrived on scene, two motorcycles, a 2007 Suzuki SV6 and a 1992 Honda CBR6 were in the ditch, but not the drivers. As Deputy Troy Lewis was traveling on Ovett Moselle Road, he made contact with one of the drivers, Dartagnan Alford, who was transported to South Central by EMServ ambulance for medical attention. One driver of the motorcycle was located away from the scene and transported by EmServe to a local hospital for” duplicate of sentence before it. non-life-threatening injuries. The other rider left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.