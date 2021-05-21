newsbreak-logo
Carbondale, IL

Voice of the Reader: For shame!

The Southern
 1 day ago

The opposition in Congress to forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on their place of business is beyond baffling — it’s downright un-American. The same representatives of the electorate whose safety and ability to perform their sworn duty was imperiled. And yet they would oppose an investigation into how this could have happened. This speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie, and it is not with their constituents. Much has been said about how our democracy is at risk, and this is a prime example of how it’s not even working at all.

