Minorities

BLACKNESS IS . . . legacy, life, light, love, and power

By Brenda Lyle-Gray
insightnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to my words. Go out and tell our story. Let it echo far and wide. How that justice was our battle and how justice was denied. Make Them Hear You! Ragtime. As a columnist for “Insight News”, I have had the privilege of writing about some of the most powerful, passionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated Minnesotans of all ethnic backgrounds and a plethora of fields of endeavor, but especially coming from the African American communities. Of the powerhouse actress, singer, creative producer, and photographer, Regina Marie Williams, in an article entitled “Well, Latte Da”, I would write, “Imagine standing alone at a safe distance, looking down on the remaining protestors still carrying George Floyd and Black Lives Matter signs. There are still tears streaming on the solemn faces of some. Out of the small crowds of people, a stunning young black woman jumps off her bicycle, grabs her camera, and starts snapping scenes of the pain, chaos, and disbelief flooding the streets. The photographer would tell anyone she also captured promise, sister and brotherhood, love, and hope through her lens.

