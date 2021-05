It is the responsibility of the Mayor and his budget officer to provide a budget to the City Council on or before the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in May. The City Council then makes any changes and adjustments. The tentative budget is then given to the public for comments, and adjustments may be made as a result of public input before final passage. We have scheduled June 20th for passage of the final budget. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 13th at 7:10p.m.