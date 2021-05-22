newsbreak-logo
Southfield, MI

West Bloomfield doctor charged with conducting criminal enterprise, insurance fraud

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Bloomfield doctor was charged with seven felonies Friday including insurance fraud, operating a pharmacy without a license and conducting a criminal enterprise. Dr. Namir Zukkoor, 71, was arraigned in 46th District Court in Southfield and is also charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000, according to a statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, which is prosecuting the case.

www.detroitnews.com
