West Bloomfield doctor charged with conducting criminal enterprise, insurance fraud

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.