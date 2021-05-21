newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Mixed bag of late

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Helsley earned his second hold Wednesday against the Pirates with a scoreless two-thirds of an inning, his fifth straight appearance of that length, but he has a 10.80 ERA over that stretch. After similar inconsistency over his first three outings of the campaign, Helsley appeared to hit his stride by...

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Helsley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Mixed Bag#Pirates#Era#Hiccups#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBViva El Birdos

Late Inning Woes Sink Cards in 2-0 Loss to Crew

The Cardinals continued their road trip with the second game of a three-game set against the Brewers on Wednesday. John Gant took the bump for the Cards across from Brandon Woodruff, who has been dominant through the early part of the 2021 season. Gant continued to struggle with control issues, walking three while hitting one batter, but was able to keep the Cards within striking distance with a little help from the bullpen. The bullpen couldn’t hold the game in the end though, as Ryan Helsley eventually gave up three runs to put the game out of reach. Woodruff was almost unhittable for seven innings and his only real blemish was a home run given up to Tyler O’Neill, but the bullpen held the lead up with help from a 31-pitch save from Josh Hader.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Late rally gives Brewers 4-1 win over Cardinals in pitchers’ duel

A great debate can be had among fans of the Milwaukee Brewers these days — who is truly the team’s “ace” starting pitcher? Freddy Peralta has really come on strong this year, and of course Corbin Burnes is about to resume his historic run following a bout of COVID (after admittedly refusing the vaccination), but Brandon Woodruff has the longest track record of success atop the rotation and led the team in innings pitched last season before jumping out to an early lead again this year.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brewers make late runs stand up in win over Cardinals

EditorsNote: changes to “Nolan” in eighth graf; adds “Lorenzo” in ninth graf. The host Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the eighth inning and snapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ four-game winning streak with a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night. The two teams will wrap up a three-game series on Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scores once, swipes two bags

Edman went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk, a run and two stolen bases in the Cardinals' 2-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday. Edman hit a single to lead off the game and stole second base, which led him to score on a Nolan Arenado single. The 26-year-old added another stolen base in the fifth inning and he is third in all of baseball with seven steals. He is slashing .277/.337/.381 in 169 plate appearances. In the month of May, he is batting .286 with four runs.
SportsGreat Bend Tribune

CARDINAL RULE

As nine innings clicked by, an instant classic developed into the greatest scoreless showdown in Hoisington softball history. Hoisington pitcher Kassidy Nixon delivered 15 strikeouts while Beloit pitcher Chloe Odle struck out 17 batters in Wednesday's 3A softball regional semifinal. It was a virtual certainty that the eventual winner would capture the state tournament berth against Russell/Victoria.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Anderson: Ambushed by Atlanta

Anderson (3-4) took the loss Friday as the Pirates were routed 20-1 by Atlanta, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven. The seven whiffs tied his season high, but that's cold comfort for any fantasy...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings

ATLANTA — Kevin Newman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier went 4 for 5, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Thursday night. Designated runner Ben Gamel advanced to third on Frazier’s single and scored on Newman’s single to center field. With the bases loaded and one out against Jacob Webb (1-2), Gregory Polanco followed with a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A’s top Angels 8-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night. The A’s led 6-4 in the seventh when the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryne Stanek: Picks up shaky hold

Stanek hit a batter and walked two over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 8-4 win over Oakland. Stanek left with the bases juiced but avoided damage to his ERA when Ryan Pressly induced an inning-ending groundout. For Stanek, who had emerged as a high-leverage reliever, it was the third straight shaky outing, and he could be losing that key role. He's allowed five runs on three hits and six walks over his last 1.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Return not imminent

DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) will likely need more than two weeks to recover, meaning he might not be activated until sometime in June, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The Cardinals were hoping he would recover in 14 days, which would have allowed him to return around May 26,...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Seth Elledge: Optioned to Memphis

Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Elledge has made four major-league appearances this season, allowing four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings. Miles Mikolas (shoulder) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: On-field work Friday

Dozier (concussion) has been "checking the boxes" in his recovery, according to manager Mike Matheny, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier had a scary collision last week that resulted in a concussion. He was out playing catch and going through warmups/infield drills Friday, so it would seem that he is nearing a return to the lineup.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Rays ride 12th-inning slam to 8th straight win

Francisco Mejia's 12th-inning grand slam stretched the Tampa Bay Rays' winning streak to eight games Friday night as they beat the host Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 in Dunedin, Fla. With the game deadlocked 5-5 and Brett Phillips taking second base for the second time in extra innings, Yandy Diaz advanced Phillips to third with a groundout. Toronto reliever Jeremy Beasley (0-1) then issued intentional walks around a strikeout.
MLBViva El Birdos

Transaction Catch-Up 5/21/21: O’Neill to IL, Martinez Back and More

I’ve been out of pocket the last couple of days with family and work issues. In this article, I’ll get you caught up to date with the transactions the club has made over the past several days. 5/18/21: Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to AAA Memphis. Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on...