Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Return not imminent

The Cardinals continued their road trip with the second game of a three-game set against the Brewers on Wednesday. John Gant took the bump for the Cards across from Brandon Woodruff, who has been dominant through the early part of the 2021 season. Gant continued to struggle with control issues, walking three while hitting one batter, but was able to keep the Cards within striking distance with a little help from the bullpen. The bullpen couldn’t hold the game in the end though, as Ryan Helsley eventually gave up three runs to put the game out of reach. Woodruff was almost unhittable for seven innings and his only real blemish was a home run given up to Tyler O’Neill, but the bullpen held the lead up with help from a 31-pitch save from Josh Hader.