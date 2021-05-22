newsbreak-logo
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Return not imminent

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) will likely need more than two weeks to recover, meaning he might not be activated until sometime in June, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The Cardinals were hoping he would recover in 14 days, which would have allowed him to return around May 26,...

