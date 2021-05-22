Multnomah County submits reopening plan to OHA, asks to move into 'lower risk' level on Wednesday

(Emily Scarvie/News Break)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Friday, Multnomah County health officials submitted the county’s COVID-19 vaccination equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority, KGW reports.

Now that the county has submitted the plan and met the vaccination benchmark of 65% of residents 16 and older having received at least one vaccine dose, it should move into the “lower risk” level next week.

Five other counties: Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington moved into “lower risk” on Friday.

After meeting all the requirements, Multnomah County should be eligible to move down in risk level on May 28. At the “lower risk” level, COVID-19 restrictions are greatly reduced. Most indoor venues, including restaurants and gyms, can accommodate 50% capacity. Retail capacity expands to 75%.

Multnomah County is also asking Gov. Kate Brown that the county be moved to “lower risk” early, on Wednesday, instead of waiting until next Friday.

“As a result of the work that we’ve done and continue to do to address disparities, we are requesting approval to reopen Multnomah County as soon as the Oregon Health Authority has reviewed and approved our Vaccine Equity Plan,” county commissioners wrote in a letter. “We are prepared and eager to reopen before May 28, ideally by Wednesday, May 26th.”

County officials said in a news release that lowering the risk level earlier “will allow restaurants and bars, entertainment venues and gyms to expand capacity possibly several days sooner than they’d otherwise have to wait.”

Although the letter doesn’t mention it, there is a large event scheduled for next Thursday, May 27: The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. If the county was moved to “lower risk” on Wednesday, the Moda Center would be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, increasing the number of fans from around 2,000 to nearly 10,000, KGW reports.