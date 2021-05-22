newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County submits reopening plan to OHA, asks to move into 'lower risk' level on Wednesday

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voWbC_0a7XN4EY00
(Emily Scarvie/News Break)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Friday, Multnomah County health officials submitted the county’s COVID-19 vaccination equity plan to the Oregon Health Authority, KGW reports.

Now that the county has submitted the plan and met the vaccination benchmark of 65% of residents 16 and older having received at least one vaccine dose, it should move into the “lower risk” level next week.

Five other counties: Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington moved into “lower risk” on Friday.

After meeting all the requirements, Multnomah County should be eligible to move down in risk level on May 28. At the “lower risk” level, COVID-19 restrictions are greatly reduced. Most indoor venues, including restaurants and gyms, can accommodate 50% capacity. Retail capacity expands to 75%.

Multnomah County is also asking Gov. Kate Brown that the county be moved to “lower risk” early, on Wednesday, instead of waiting until next Friday.

“As a result of the work that we’ve done and continue to do to address disparities, we are requesting approval to reopen Multnomah County as soon as the Oregon Health Authority has reviewed and approved our Vaccine Equity Plan,” county commissioners wrote in a letter. “We are prepared and eager to reopen before May 28, ideally by Wednesday, May 26th.”

County officials said in a news release that lowering the risk level earlier “will allow restaurants and bars, entertainment venues and gyms to expand capacity possibly several days sooner than they’d otherwise have to wait.”

Although the letter doesn’t mention it, there is a large event scheduled for next Thursday, May 27: The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. If the county was moved to “lower risk” on Wednesday, the Moda Center would be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, increasing the number of fans from around 2,000 to nearly 10,000, KGW reports.

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
467
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Hood River, OR
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Denver Nuggets#Health Disparities#Restaurants#County Officials#County Commissioners#Health Officials#Ore#Oha#Nba#The Moda Center#Deschutes#Lower Risk#Kgw Reports#Covid 19 Restrictions#Risk Level#Address Disparities#Retail Capacity#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Portland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Field Marketing- 1K SIGN ON 3. Entry Level Customer Service Representative for Insurance Office 4. Entry Level Security Guard 5. Entry Level Assembly 6. Service Coordinator 7. Entry Level Sales Representative 8. Packaging Associate 9. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $78,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Report

In-N-Out considering adding Beaverton location

(BEAVERTON, Ore.) In-N-Out Burger may be opening another location in Oregon soon, this time in Beaverton, KATU reports. The franchise is eyeing the Hawaiian Time building near Southwest 107th Avenue. The building sits next to a Chick-fil-A. Neighbors were invited to discuss concerns over adding the franschise along Beaverton Hillsdale Highway on Thursday.
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Monday, including mask confusion for businesses

Good morning. Here are Five Things to start the week. The masks came off last week, but it was far from clear what it meant for businesses. The Oregon Health Authority said businesses could have to verify customers' vaccine status if they are maskless, but businesses are reluctant to police behavior, the Oregonian reports. Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that people should follow businesses' guidelines while the state updates its own.