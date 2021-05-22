Fort Worth Sales Tax Collections Up, Signals Economic Recovery In Progress
There are signs of economic recovery in Fort Worth one year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but city leaders say they are viewing the numbers with guarded optimism. According to data released this week, Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in March totaled $18,615,313. Mark McAvoy, director of Planning and Data Analytics for the city of Fort Worth, said this is an increase from March 2020 by 29.5%.allen.bubblelife.com