Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Sales Tax Collections Up, Signals Economic Recovery In Progress

By Lili Zheng
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
There are signs of economic recovery in Fort Worth one year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but city leaders say they are viewing the numbers with guarded optimism. According to data released this week, Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in March totaled $18,615,313. Mark McAvoy, director of Planning and Data Analytics for the city of Fort Worth, said this is an increase from March 2020 by 29.5%.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

DFW Community News

Shipping Delays Impact North Texas Businesses

Shipping delays are having a major impact on businesses across the country. From restaurants to retailers, almost everyone is feeling the pinch. At Blue Fish Sushi in Allen, managers say a limited supply chain is impacting their orders. “The sushi has been difficult to get in at some points, pricing...
DFW Community News

New Forum Added to Calendar for District 14

District 14 candidate Paul Ridley will take part in a forum with incumbent candidate David Blewett on May 27 at 2 p.m. The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, People Newspapers, Downtown Dallas Inc., and the Hotel Association of North Texas are co-sponsoring the forum.
DFW Community News

M Streets Craftsman Or Oram Street Duplex, You Choose

This week we take you to the heart of two of Dallas’ most loved neighborhoods, the M Streets and Lower Greenville. Both of our picks offer great locations close to all the action, but tranquil spaces at home for the ultimate in relaxation. Which would you choose? Take your pick in our latest Splurge vs. Steal.
DFW Community News

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

TexasMed Healthcare Solutions, an alternative to traditional leasing, is set to open July 1 at 1400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 302, McKinney. The business provides fully furnished medical suites with no leases or contracts and no up-front costs. At TexasMed, members can use exam rooms on a part-time or full-time basis in a shared office space and receive services such as a reception area with refreshments, medical supplies and office support. 469-240-9911. www.txmdhealth.com.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Oatly, building a plant in Fort Worth, is going public this week

An IPO set for this week, includes a company making a big investment in Fort Worth. Oatly Group of Malmo, Sweden is offering 84.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed symbol Nasdaq symbol OTLY. Oatly is a Swedish vegan food company known for its oat milk.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Tech Company Aims to go Public at Valuation of Nearly $500M

Dallas-Fort Worth is set to get another public company, and this one is in technology. Irving’s AgileThought, a provider of digital and consulting services options, and LIVK, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), landed an agreement that aims to put the local company on the Nasdaq. AgileThought is set to get a market capitalization of about $491 million.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Fort Worth, TXr744.com

U.S. Start-Up Launches Commercial CO Heat Pump Water Heaters

Lync, a Fort Worth, Texas (U.S.)-based brand launched in April by Watts Water Technologies has unveiled CO2 (R744) heat pump water heaters for new and retrofit commercial applications, among the few such water heaters available in North America. The Aegis-branded units are designed for new and retrofit multifamily housing and...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...