The three victims killed as the result of a car crash Sunday morning were identified Monday as two young sisters from Denton and a woman from Providence Village. First responders were called out to a crash around 11:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 380 at Rockhill Road between Denton and Cross Roads. Two vehicles, a white Mustang and black Mercedes, crashed head-on Sunday morning in the westbound lanes, and two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.