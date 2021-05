Cattle have been prized and valued by humans since ancient times, with some cultures even using them as a currency unto themselves. Today, the value and transaction of both beef and dairy cattle are facilitated by livestock auctioneers. One such business is Cascade Livestock Auction LLC, owned and run by Todd and Karen Bergfeld. The Bergfelds had already been in the cattle business as farmers and seed stockers when they purchased the auction business in September 2016.