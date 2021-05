As corporate computing infrastructures become more complex, it's important for information technology teams to keep tabs on how their tech stack is performing. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was founded to make this easier by helping its customers observe and monitor all facets of their network and every application users need. The stock has more than doubled since the company went public in September 2019, but shares have pulled back with the tech sell-off in the market. Even with shares off double digits from their recent high, Fool contributor Brian Withers explains why this cloud specialist is worth a look on a Fool Live episode that was recorded on May 13.