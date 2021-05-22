Spring snow covers Bozeman; another round of wet weather on the way
Bozeman woke up to snow-covered cars, trees and buildings Friday morning as a spring storm swept through the state. Forecasts suggest more precipitation could be on the way. Ray Greely, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said this week's storm dropped three to five inches of snow around Gallatin Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow fell intermittently throughout Friday, causing trees to droop.