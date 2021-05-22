newsbreak-logo
Bozeman, MT

Spring snow covers Bozeman; another round of wet weather on the way

By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBozeman woke up to snow-covered cars, trees and buildings Friday morning as a spring storm swept through the state. Forecasts suggest more precipitation could be on the way. Ray Greely, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said this week’s storm dropped three to five inches of snow around Gallatin Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow fell intermittently throughout Friday, causing trees to droop.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
