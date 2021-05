The efficiencies of blockchain notwithstanding, projects crafting DLT solutions often require 7- and 8-figure capital injections to remain viable. Over the last six months, funding rounds for blockchain-focused ventures have occurred at a rapid rate, with all the usual players in the VC space extracting their check-books to bootstrap promising startups. Given the influx of institutional capital, it’s no wonder over 20 crypto-native companies now have unicorn status.