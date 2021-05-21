newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

DART asks riders to keep masks on until the fall

Hold on to your masks, because they'll still be required when you ride on any Dallas Area Rapid Transit vehicles. The Transportation Security Administration extended its face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation like DART, the agency shared in a release. This masking requirement is currently set to stay in place through Sept. 13.

