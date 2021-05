For the 7th year in a row, we have a named storm in the Atlantic Basin before June 1st. For 2021, we start the year off with the name Ana. Subtropical storm Ana formed northeast of Bermuda on Saturday morning with 40 mph sustained winds. On Sunday morning, Ana transitioned into a Tropical Storm, but then weakened into a Tropical Depression later on Sunday afternoon. Ana will likely dissipate later on Monday or early next week.