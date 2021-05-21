Wool and sheep price report

For the week ending May 22 the Midwest sheep and goat market has officially slumped. Goats and lambs across all classes seemed to be $10-$20 lower across the broad spectrum. Not that this is completely surprising the market has been slow and soft the past several weeks and finally started to break this week. However don’t be discouraged prices are still relatively high compared to previous years and grain is once again becoming cheaper. That could signal to feeders to crank up production once again and become more aggressive in securing new stock to feed. You may also note the current market trend is following a seasonal pattern where prices start to soften following the end of major ethnic holidays. Ramadan month of fasting was the last such holiday and it ended on May 11. The next ethnic holiday appears to be Islamic New Year starting August 10. Then Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) starts on September 6th. Beef and pork prices continue to be high and keep lamb and goat competitive at the retail counter. Overall the market was due some correction as long as it levels out and finds nearby support the trend should stay decent.