Wool and sheep price report

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly sharply lower with most decline on light lambs under 70 lbs; slaughter ewes very uneven, mostly steady; no comparison on feeder lambs. At San Angelo, Texas, 12,177 head sold in a two-day sale. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,479 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.

