Gazette-Mail editorial: Some cautiously optimistic news in COVID-19 fight
There’s some good news in the fight against COVID-19 in West Virginia, although it comes with some caution. There were 5,791 active cases in the state as of Friday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s the lowest total since mid-March, when cases dropped down to just over 5,000, but then leapt back up to more than 7,400 following a quick spike. Friday’s total continues the gradual decline in active cases, dropping by about 100 a day since May 4.www.wvgazettemail.com