Gazette-Mail editorial: Some cautiously optimistic news in COVID-19 fight

For the most part, the numbers are the most encouraging they have been in more than a year. On Tuesday, 741 patients with COVID-19 currently were hospitalized or waiting for test results. That was a 10-person drop from the previous day, a number not seen in Virginia since the early days of the pandemic. State health officials reported another 600 new cases on Tuesday, up from Monday’s single-day increase of 336 — although that marked the second consecutive day where fewer than 500 additional cases were added to Virginia’s total, the RTD reported.