Sounders notebook: Nico Lodeiro sidelined until mid-June, Seattle signs two players

Seattle went to LA to play against the FCs and, after an early blip, were the better team for 88 minutes. The final was 1-1, but the Sounders will be pleased with their recovery after giving up a first-minute goal and earning the bulk of the best opportunities thereafter. Any time you get a draw on the road, especially against a good team, you’ll take it. But for the hella greedy people out there, Seattle showed well enough to win this match.