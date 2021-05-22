newsbreak-logo
Sounders notebook: Nico Lodeiro sidelined until mid-June, Seattle signs two players

By Jayda Evans
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSounders captain Nico Lodeiro will be held out of the lineup until the June 19 matchup against the Los Angeles Galaxy, coach Brian Schmetzer said Friday. Lodeiro suffered a knee injury during training after he appeared for 24 minutes off the bench in a victory against the Galaxy at Lumen Field earlier this month. It was Lodeiro’s only appearance of the season. The Uruguayan Designated Player opened the 2021 season with a left quad injury.

www.seattletimes.com
