IN BRIEF: Cigna defeats class cert in drug overcharge case

A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A federal judge on Thursday declined to certify a class in a lawsuit accusing insurer Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co of scheming with pharmacy benefit managers to overcharge patients for prescription drugs.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut, said the proposed class would encompass beneficiaries of thousands of different Cigna plans, meaning that the plaintiffs "cannot carry their burden to show that there are questions of law or fact that are common to the class (much less that common questions will predominate over questions that require individual-specific resolution)."

Robert Izard of Izard, Kindall & Raabe, William Narwold of Motley Rice and Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott, lawyers for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cigna, which is represented by Brian Shaffer and other lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm declined to comment.

The 2016 lawsuit accused Cigna and its PBMs of requiring pharmacies they contracted with to charge exorbitant fees to patients buying prescription drugs, in excess of the drugs' actual acquisition costs, so that the insurer could "claw back" the difference.

They brought claims under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which governs many benefit plans, and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Several other lawsuits against insurers or PBMs over similar clawback practices remain pending around the country.

The case is Negron v. Cigna Corp et al, U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 16-cv-01702.

For plaintiffs: Robert Izard of Izard, Kindall & Raabe, William Narwold of Motley Rice, Joseph Guglielmo of Scott+Scott and others

For Cigna: Brian Shaffer, Jeremy Blumenfeld, Lisa Weddle, Eleanor Farrell and Matthew Klayman of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.